Iberia Parish Schools Wear Purple & Gold to Support Westgate Tigers in Louisiana Football State Championship

Social media posts from parents of Iberia Parish school students show that there are many supporting the Westgate Tigers as they travel to New Orleans to play for a state championship. Schools like Catholic High of New Iberia allowed their students to wear purple & gold to class today to support their neighbors during this exciting time.

Facebook via Keisha Boutte and Johnston-Hopkins Elementary School

The Westgate Tigers are the last-standing Acadiana area team and are vying for a Class 4A football state championship. It is Westgate's first time appearing in a state championship game, so this is certainly a special moment to be a Tiger. The team is traveling to New Orleans to face off against Warren Easton in the Caesars Superdome at 7 p.m. tonight.

Many parents and supporters showed up to send off the Tigers in a major way as you can see via the below Facebook post.

It is one game for all the marbles, but the Tigers are receiving some extra support from many around Iberia Parish and Acadiana. Multiple schools around are showing signs of support for the Westgate team to bring home the hardware.

The word on social media is that the administration at Catholic High School of New Iberia allowed their students to wear purple & gold, rather than their red & black, to class today to support Westgate. Apparently, there were a lot of CHS students who were happy and eager to support the Tigers by rocking the school's colors.

A parent of a Catholic High School in New Iberia student shared her feelings on social media regarding the moment she and her daughter pulled up to school to see the majority of students wearing purple & gold to support Westgate in their championship efforts.

See the Facebook post from a Catholic High School of New Iberia parent below.

Many from around Acadiana reacted to the post and you can see some of those comments below.

CHS wasn't the only area school that repped the Westgate purple & gold today. See Johnston-Hopkins Elementary School faculty and students all decked-out via Facebook below.

Iberia Middle School also got in on the support and even made a sign!

Center Street Elementary put out a sign for the Tigers also.

Westgate High School shared a post to thank their feeder schools for all of the support.

The love and support the Iberia Parish school community, as well as many others around Acadiana, have shown the Westgate Tigers during this exciting time just goes to show you how folks around South Louisiana roll. Any chance to help lift up and encourage neighbors, people in Acadiana are always ready and able to take it to the next level if it will help even in the slightest bit.

While some may have wanted to see their own school in a position to win a state championship, this time it is all about the Westgate Tigers. So - good luck to all competing and thanks to everyone who has rocked the purple & gold!

See how the Westgate Tigers got to the state championship game via the below YouTube video.