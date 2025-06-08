Choosing a baby name is one of the most meaningful (and fun) decisions a parent can make. Whether you're honoring family tradition, reflecting our Cajun/Creole culture, or going for something totally original, names be serious business. But did you know that in some cases, your child’s name can actually be illegal?

A recent report from USBirthCertificates.com has been picking up steam, shining light on names that are banned across the United States, and some of the choices might surprise Louisiana parents.

Names like “King” and “Queen” aren’t always allowed

While Louisiana itself doesn’t have a specific “banned list” like some countries do, names such as King, Queen, Jesus Christ, and Messiah have been rejected in certain states based on court rulings. Some names are denied due to their resemblance to official titles, religious figures, or because they include symbols, numbers, or obscenities.

It’s especially surprising to locals who know families here in Louisiana with kids named King or Queen, proof that naming laws are enforced differently depending on where the child is born.

Why unique names are more common—and sometimes risky

In today’s social media-driven culture, many parents look for names that will stand out. From TikTok to NIL deals, a name can be part of a child’s personal brand before they even learn to write it. Marketability matters more than ever, and names like “DeColdest,” “Cash,” or “Legend” have helped real-life kids secure endorsement deals and viral fame.

But the line between “creative” and “court-rejected” can be thin.

What Louisiana parents should keep in mind

While Louisiana remains relatively relaxed when it comes to naming laws, here are a few things to remember:

Avoid symbols and numbers: Names like “R2-D2” or “Mon1ka” likely won’t make it past the registrar.

Steer clear of titles: Names like "King," "Princess," or "Majesty" can be denied in some jurisdictions.

Watch for offensive or obscene terms: Even if it sounds edgy or unique, names considered vulgar or inappropriate could be flagged.

Be mindful of length: Most forms and systems have character limits, and longer names may not fit cleanly on government IDs.

Final advice: creative doesn’t have to be complicated

Naming your child something memorable is completely fine—just make sure it’s legally allowed and socially considerate. Check with your state’s naming regulations (Louisiana parents can contact their local vital records office) and think long-term. Ask yourself: Will this name help them in school, in a job interview, or on a resume?

The goal isn’t necessarily to eliminate creativity; it’s to ensure that your kid’s name helps them stand out for the right (and legal) reasons.