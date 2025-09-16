EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (KPEL) — Multiple Louisiana law enforcement agencies worked in collaboration to shut down eight illegal massage businesses.

According to WAFB, the FBI, St. George officials, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office investigated eight businesses after the fact and discovered that illegal operations were taking place.

By shutting down businesses operating illegally, we are sending a clear message: these practices will not be tolerated. We remain committed to ensuring our community is safe, lawful, and thriving.

Four establishments voluntarily closed, while the remaining four were forced to pause services once the St. George fire department shut off their utilities. The City's program director said, “Our top priority is protecting the health, safety, and well-being of St. George residents."

WAFB is reporting that the collaborative investigation uncovered operating without licenses and being involved with prostitution, human trafficking, and money laundering.

The names of the massage parlors have not been disclosed at this time, but WAFB did reach out for more information regarding the closures.

