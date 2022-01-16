Imperial Calcasieu Museum Mardi Gras Exhibit Now Open

It's Mardi Gras season here in Louisiana and for folks who live in Southwest Louisiana, you can go check out a really cool exhibit right here in our own backyard.

The Imperial Calcasieu Museum here in Lake Charles is currently holding a Mardi Gras Exhibit inside the museum. The exhibit started today, January 12th, and runs through Sunday, March 27th.

This is a really cool display and educational thing for your kids to experience. The exhibit features Southwest Louisiana historical Mardi Gras culture including over-the-top costumes, shoes, crowns, masks, krewe banners, animatronics and so so much more.

It is a great way to show the young ones the history of the Southwest Louisiana Marid Gras while experiencing the culture along with all the glitz and glamour of the season.

The exhibit is located at Imperial Calcasieu Museum located at 204 W. Sallier Street in Lake Charles. The exhibit is featured on certain days each week.

The Imperial Calcasieu Museum Mardi Gras exhibit happens every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Sundays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids, $3 for veterans, and $2 for seniors.

So if you are ready to get in the Mardi Gras spirit and also find out the history behind the Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras, then make sure to put this on your to-do Mardi Gras list.