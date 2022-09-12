What a rush this must be!

As a boy, I dreamed of a day when I could run out onto the field of my favorite team with the roar of the crowd pulsing through my body and the excitement of the upcoming game coming to a crescendo.

One of my favorite moments in sports has always been when the home team comes out of the locker room and enters the football field. As a student video broadcaster with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns over a decade ago, I got to witness some of the coolest runouts by college teams across the country. The University of South Carolina was one of my favorites:

And so was the University of Tennessee's. So much tradition!

Well, LSU has one of the most storied programs in college football and Tiger Stadium is one of the most hallowed college football sporting venues. Over the weekend, the Tigers soundly defeated the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers got their first win of the season and needed some of that momentum as they head into their SEC opener against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. That game will be in Tiger Stadium.

LSU fans were fired up for the home opener against the Jaguars. Cameras went behind the scenes and captured that excitement as they followed the Tigers from the time they left the locker room to the time they took the field.

What a great moment! Brings me back to my childhood years and puts a smile on my face.

