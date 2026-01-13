NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't.

The Brent House Hotel in New Orleans is reputed for its hospitality and convenient location, tucked away in a corner of the Ochsner campus in New Orleans, Louisiana. Situated in the heart of the city, it offers easy access to key attractions, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers. Known for its comfortable accommodations, the hotel boasts well-appointed rooms with modern amenities and stylish decor.

Despite being located in a hospital, it is actually open to the general public, too. Which makes it a little-known but perfect getaway for folks traveling to New Orleans.

About Brent House Hotel

Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It may be a little too hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center - apparently, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it.

We can't blame you if you've never seen any clue about it. The largest outdoor signage for the hotel is tucked away deep in a corner behind trees. The sign itself is small and at a glance looks like part of the hospital.

Over the years, some locals have mistaken the small corner entrance for the Emergency Room Entrance to the hospital.

The Brent House Hotel opened in 1954 to patients and their families.

The Brent House Hotel opened in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1954 to offer lodging to the general public with an emphasis on serving the needs of Ochsner Health System's Patients and their families. -Ochsner.org

It's located within a 5-mile radius of the French Quarter, Caesars Superdome, Audubon Zoo, New Orleans Museum of Art, and Morial Convention Center.

Currently, prices range from roughly $130-$210 per night, depending on whether you're reserving a room (or rooms) during the week or on the weekends.

In the picture above, you can see that the hotel's air-conditioned atrium is full of gorgeous plants and fountains. Take a walk through the pathways, and feel the mist of the water in the air along with the coolness in the air. It all makes it seem like you're walking through the rain forest (especially at night).

The hotel has been renovated but the old New Orleans charm is still very prevalent. One almost expects to see Pete Fountain or Louis Armstrong leaving their rooms for their next gig. The rooms are fresh and nicely appointed.

Regular King Brent House Hotel

Entertainment and Work Space (Regular King Brent House Hotel)

Bath (Regular King Brent House Hotel)

Note, though that there are two sets of elevators to take (when using the South garage) that can be confusing at first but become routine after your first couple of trips.

South Garage Elevators Brent House Hotel

Hotel Elevators Brent House Hotel

Eats are found at PJs Coffee, Bistro 42, Smoothie King and more.

Bistro 42 Brent House Hotel

PJ's Coffee Brent House Hotel

There is a lovely pool area and fitness center as well as a barbershop.

Fitness Center Brent House Hotel

The Brent House is open to the general public. Anyone can stay at the beautiful property and at a fraction of the cost of other hotels of equal luxury in the greater New Orleans area.

For Brent House Hotel reservations call (504) 835-5411. toll-free (800) 535-3986. or email reservation@brenthouse.com.