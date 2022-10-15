An inmate awaiting extradition to Mississippi attempted to escape from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, but he didn't get very far.

Devonte Tolliver, who is being held on charges of simple burglary and drug charges, attempted to escape from the facility in Lafayette, but he got caught in the barbed wire fencing surrounding the jail.

Deputies had to remove him from the barbed wire fencing and he is now being treated for the injuries he sustained during his failed escape attempt.

Tolliver now has another charge to add next to his name as he was charged with one count of simple escape.

For more on this story, visit KLFY-TV.