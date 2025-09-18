NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana inmate already serving time in a correctional center in New Orleans is now facing even more time behind bars.

According to WVUE, 37-year-old Tomarcus Porter already had eight convictions from five different cases, including manslaughter, aggravated second-degree battery, four counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of bringing contraband into a penal institution.

Prior to that, he was convicted on aggravated sexual battery, second-degree battery, theft, illegal carrying of weapons, failure to register as a sex offender, aggravated assault, three charges of criminal property damage, and six contraband violations.

Now, District Attorney Collin Sims says Porter was convicted of battery of a correctional officer after ignoring instructions and instead throwing feces from the toilet at the officer, also striking another officer nearby.

A jury convicted Porter of battery of a correctional officer, and he was officially handed down his life sentence on September 12th, according to WVUE.

