Five Inmates On The Loose After Escaping Marksville Jail Through Hole In Fence

Reports are saying that five male inmates are on the loose after escaping a Marksville jail on Monday, September 27. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office say that the group launched their operation by breaking off a bathroom sink to create a way out.

Unsplash via Pawel Czerwinski

Reports confirm word from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) that William Johnson (27), Kyle Cavalier (19), Davantae Williams (20), Dakeylon Berry (19), and Rondrakus Taylor (19) are being sought by authorities after escaping through a hole in the perimeter fence at the Marksville DC-1 jail on Monday evening.

See photos of the escaped inmates below.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office

How Did Five Inmates Escape A Marksville Jail?

At least two people were apart of the breaking of a restroom sink that eventually led to structural damage, per the report. That damage was enough to give the group access to a pipe-chase that was guarded by a 16-foot high structure topped with razor wire.

That structure was not enough to stop the escapees, who made their way to the exterior pipe-chase door according to the report. The group reportedly damaged the metal door enough to exit the building, where they found a hole in the perimeter fence to escape the facility.

After staff discovered the hole and found out which inmates were missing, they set out warrants for the five mens' arrest, per the report.

Any information on the escapees should be relayed to the APSO at 318-253-4000.

See the report from KALB News Channel 5 on Facebook below.