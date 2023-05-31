This Cajun Meat Market Was Voted “Favorite Place To Buy Boudin In Louisiana”

Thanks for voting in the "Favorite Place To Buy Boudin In Louisiana" poll everyone! Each week we had really good participation, averaging well over 900 votes each time. We began our quest to find out who makes the BEST Boudin in April.

Of course, we did not have a list of all the Boudin locations in the state, because that would have been impossible. Boudin is a Louisiana delicacy and the #1 comfort food sold in the Bayou State. So, it is sold at nearly all the Southern Cooking restaurants and at most of the convenience stores/gas stations across the State. Let's not forget about the thousands of family-owned and operated Meat Markets in Louisiana. Every last one of them is special in their own way. We tip our hats to them for keeping the tradition and culture of Boudin alive for more than two centuries.

That said we had a well-rounded list of 100+ Boudin vendors and markets that represented major regions of the state. We begin the poll on a Wednesday so let Week 1 run a little longer than 7 days to every participant a chance to go through the huge list. Starting with Week 2, we went through the process of elimination and a good portion of the vendors listed in the poll fell off.

As the weeks went by one Boudin meat market emerged as the front-runner. By Week 3 we had our "Top 5" group and this business from Marksville had claimed the #1 spot! They continued to pull away from the rest of the pack as the days went by, racking up votes.

Between my going on vacation and the Memorial Day holiday, poll participants had a few extra days to vote in Week 4. The voting is now over and the poll is closed. Below is a look at the final results and the overall winner:

Week 4 Poll - Vote For Your Favorite Place To Buy Boudin In Louisiana.

Juneau's Cajun Meats (Marksville, La.) - 6068 Highway 1 80.8% (749 votes)



Billy’s Boudin & Cracklin’ (Scott, La.) - 523 Apollo Rd 10.79% (100 votes)



The Best Stop (Cankton, La.) - 615 Highway 93 N. 4.21% (39 votes)



T Boys Boudin & Cracklin’s (Mamou & Eunice, La.) - 2228 Pine Point Rd., Ville Platte 2.59% (24 votes)



Market Basket #18 (Lake Charles, La.) - 4431 Nelson Rd. 1.61% (15 votes)

Total Votes: 927

It is with great pleasure that we name, Juneau's Cajun Meats in Marksville, La. the official winners of the Townsquare Media Lake Charles "Favorite Place To Buy Boudin In Louisiana" poll! Congratulations. It is well deserved.

In the final round, no one even came close as Juneau's took in 749 votes to clench the win! Juneau's reigns supreme as the 2023 Best Boudin Meat Market in Louisiana! They earned bragging rights for one year. Next year around this same time we will start the poll over to see if Juneau's can hold on to the #1 spot or if another Boudin market/vendor can take their place.

For now, Juneau's is sittin' pretty! Congrats once again. Next time you're in their neck of the woods find out what the fuss is all about. Juneau's Cajun Meats is located at 6880 Highway 1 in Marksville, LA. Make it your business to stop by and get a few links to their delicious Boudin, cracklins, and specialty meats. Call them at 318-253-7729. Check them out online at juneaus.com or follow them on Facebook.