Louisiana Mom Finds Intruder in Daughter’s Bed

A mom in Avoyelles Parish woke up this morning to a mother's worst nightmare.

The woman woke up to the sounds of her dogs barking just after 5 am on Highway 29, south of Bunkie. When she entered her 7-year-old daughter's bedroom the mom found an unknown intruder in bed with her daughter.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat, confirmed that the situation took place and that deputies were dispatched to the scene.

When the intruder was found, the 7-year-old child was on the opposite end of the bed and was not harmed. There was a 4-year-old also in the room who was still asleep and was not harmed either.

Authorities have identified Jeffery L. Brant, 61 of Ville Platte as the unknown intruder.

It is being reported by KLFY, that Brant entered the residence through an unlocked door and it appeared that he was under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Brandt was taken into custody and booked with home invasion, criminal trespass, and indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond has been set at this time.