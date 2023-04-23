Is Kim Mulkey Forming a Super Team for the Tigers of LSU?

When Kim Mulkey came to LSU the media, the fans, and everyone involved knew she was here for one reason and one reason alone, and that is to bring LSU championships. Mulkey's exact statement was:

"You see those banners behind you right there? Final Four, Final Four, Final Four, Final Four. Nowhere on there does it say 'national champion.' That's what I came here to do."

And in her second year, she has already won LSU its first National Championship. But her extended quote mentioned championships plural. I do not believe Mulkey is the type to rest on her laurels. And her actions in recruiting the transfer portal say just that.

Kim Mulkey is attempting to build a super team in Baton Rouge. With the potential additions of Louisville's Hailey Van Lith and Depaul's Aneesah Morrow. If the Tigers land either of those women then women's college basketball is in trouble; however, if LSU lands both then my goodness, I don't know if anyone could beat the Tigers.

Hailey Van Lith's Chances of Becoming a Tiger

When it comes to Hailey Van Lith, I believe the Tigers have a better shot at signing her over Morrow. I would put Van Lith's percentage of becoming a Tiger at 85%. Not only was Baylor her second choice when Kim Mulkey was there, but she has also followed the entire team on Instagram and Twitter. In this social media era of sports, when you see a player unfollowing or following other players that usually means that they will either become teammates or they won't be teammates in the future. If you're Van Lith and you saw how Mulkey and LSU took care of Caitlin Clark, you have to believe that with you they are even better. She probably also sees her limitations at Louisville.

With the loss of Alexis Morris, LSU needs another lead guard to pair with Flau'Jae Johnson and Van Lith fits that role perfectly. She adds an element that LSU needs and that is a shooter. Morris could get her shot both in the mid-range and from the 3-point line. And with losing her, LSU will need to find a way to replace her shooting and Van Lith would be an insane replacement. Van Lith for her career is a 34% 3-point shooter, 47% from 2, and adds 3 assists per game. With numbers like those LSU would be extremely hard to defend.

Aneesah Morrow Would Put LSU in an Atmosphere

Now when it comes to Morrow, her putting LSU as her top choice to transfer, took a lot of the media and fans by surprise. With LSU losing LaDazhia Williams to the WNBA, the Tigers are missing that other forward to pair with Angel Reese. Williams was vital to LSU beating Iowa as Reese was being doubled Williams took advantaged and dominated in the paint. By adding Morrow not only are you getting a similar presence inside like Williams offered, but you are also getting someone who can get their own shot at will.

Morrow is an incredible scorer of the basketball. Inside on the block, in the mid-range, or getting to the basket, Morrow is dominant at all phases of offense. During last year many asked who was the best offensive player in the country, Caitlin Clark or Aneesah Morrow. And for her to be put in that category just shows how good offensively she is. But she is also a dog defensively. This girl is the real deal on both sides of the floor. For her career she averaged 23.8 points per game, 13 rebounds per game, 2.7 steals per game, 1.5 blocks per game, she shot 52% from 2, and 25% from the 3-point line. If the Tigers can land Morrow, then the rest of the country should be afraid.

Mulkey isn't playing around when it comes to making LSU the top program in the country. The fact that both these women are seriously considering transferring shows Mulkey's impact already. And if the Tigers do in fact land either or both of these women then Mulkey and LSU not only are the favorites going into next season, but if they don't win it all again many would consider the season a failure. So expectations are high but if anyone can handle high expectations that is Kim Mulkey.