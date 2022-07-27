Is Your Bed Pointing the Right Direction for a Good Night’s Sleep

A good night's sleep or lack thereof could be directly related to the direction your head is pointing when you lay down at night. According to several ancient traditions, the direction your head points and the subsequent alignment of your body with the Earth could be the reason you wake up with headaches and other health issues.

I guess first things first, do you know which direction your head points when you climb into your bed? If you have an iPhone there is a compass, so you could use that to figure out your alignment.

According to the teachings of Feng Shui the Ancient Chinese practice and Vastu shastra, an Indian tradition the best direction for your head to be pointing is south. Oddly enough both traditions arrive at their conclusions based on two very different styles of observation.

Feng Shui is concerned with your Chi or energy flow while Vastu shastra is more concerned with your space. Regardless, southward seems to be the right direction if you want to get your best night's sleep.

Devotees of Feng Shui say southward is best because in China's climate that's where the warm comforting winds blow from. So naturally, you'd want your head to be all about warmth and comfort. The Indian tradition deals more with spacial aspects and practitioners of Vastu shastra believe having your head pointing south reduces blood pressure.

A couple of other things to consider about the direction you're sleeping in at night. Vastu shastra devotees believe sleeping with your head pointing westward is a great way to attract nightmares.

And Feng Shui devotees say the foot of your bed should never be in line with a doorway. That's called the "death position". It gets its name because that is the position that the Chinese use to carry their dead out of a room after they have passed.

Meanwhile, one other tradition the Rastafarians believe that the smoking of certain herbs before bedtime can help you not only sleep in this consciousness but can help you find your "higher self" during your dreamland hours. I'm not sure if the Rastas are concerned with your head's direction as much as they are concerned with getting your "head right" at bedtime.

So, what have we learned? Sleep with your head point south for a good night's rest and if that doesn't work contact Louisiana's weed guy, John Bel Edwards, about getting your supply of state-approved "herbs". Oh, and don't watch TV in bed and make sure you put your phone face down and have notifications silenced during your sleeping hours.

The Feng Shui, Vastu shastra, and Rastas never had to deal with social media and smartphones in their teachings, maybe that's why those devotees always seem to be so well rested.

Speaking of relaxing, a little exercise and fresh air might be just what you need.