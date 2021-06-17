Is Zion Williamson Not Happy With the New Orleans Pelicans?

Where there is smoke, there is fire.

There are multiple reports out today in the NBA world that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is not happy in the Cresent City.

Some are even reporting that certain family members want Zion out of New Orleans because the team and organization simply have not built around him.

One particular mention was that Zion was not happy that the Pelicans traded JJ Redick to the Dallas Mavericks. Apparently, Zion and Redick are really close.

The Pelicans recently parted ways with their coach, Stan Van Gundy, and now some are speculating that this was the organization's way of keeping Zion happy in New Orleans.

It is well-documented that Van Gundy did not get along with some of the players, and some players did not approve of his strategies.

This is worth watching in the weeks ahead, but I would find it very hard to believe that New Orleans trades Zion Williamson, who is the face of this organization.

Let's note here, the Pelicans front office has been criticized by many across the NBA in recent months on various issues and decisions.