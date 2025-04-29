LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Nearly four months after a deadly New Year’s Day attack in the heart of the French Quarter, authorities in Iraq have arrested a suspected ISIS member believed to have helped incite the attack that killed 14 and injured at least 57 others on Bourbon Street.

The January 1st attack shook Louisiana and the nation. Investigators say 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran and Texas resident, carried out the attack by driving a rented Ford F-150 flying an ISIS flag into a crowd of revelers celebrating the new year. Jabbar was fatally shot by New Orleans police at the scene.

The New Year's Day Attack Had Ties to ISIS

According to The Advocate, the new arrest was made after the U.S. requested international assistance in the investigation. Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council confirmed that the suspect is “a member of the external operations office of the Daesh terrorist organization,” using the Arabic acronym for ISIS. He is now being held under Iraq’s anti-terrorism laws and will be prosecuted there.

The FBI revealed that Jabbar had recently been radicalized and made disturbing references to a “war between the believers and the disbelievers” in the days leading up to the attack.

According to the investigation into the New Year's Day attack, Jabbar drove a rented pickup truck onto a sidewalk, going around a police car that was positioned to block vehicular traffic. A barrier system meant to prevent vehicle attacks was being repaired in preparation for the Super Bowl in February and was unavailable to prevent this sort of attack.

The truck Jabbar used had an ISIS flag, and he was allegedly inspired by the group. He had also discussed plans to kill his family, among other disturbing details that have emerged since the attack.

Jabbar was ultimately killed by police after he exited the truck and opened fire on responding officers. Three officers returned fire.