It Actually ‘Rained Fish’ in Texarkana

You ever watched that animated movie "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs?" Well, if you have, you will probably think about that flick when you read this story.

It actually "rained fish" for a few minutes in Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The storms rolled through the area around 4:30 pm. And according to James Audirsch, who works at a used car dealership in the city, he and his co-worker Brad Pratt began hearing loud noises. They looked outside only to see fish falling from the sky.

"There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, 'It's raining fish!' Brad was like, 'No it's not,' and I'm like, 'No, it really is!' and fish were droppin' here and everywhere."

A glance of the parking lot of the dealership showed a smattering of small fish. The fish were also in the lot across the street and at the tire shop next door. Some were as long as 4-5 inches in length and appeared to be young bass.

So what exactly is this "raining fish" phenomenon?

This is believed to be a rare meteorological phenomenon in which a water spout moves over water sucking up small creatures such as fish and frogs, then carrying them along until losing steam and dropping the stunned passengers.

According to the Library of Congress, strong winds created by tornadoes or hurricanes can also send small species raining from the sky.

Now, this is our kind of fishing!