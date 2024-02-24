These 2 Texas Cities Are The Most Instagrammable
When it comes to taking pictures, there is a lot to love about Texas. From the panhandle to South Texas and El Paso to Texarkana, there is beauty and great spots take pictures for the social media app Instagram.
But according to a new study from RubyHome Northwest, only two Texas cities are recognized as the most Instagrammable or picturesque in the United States.
According to KHOU, the website came up with the list by looking at over 895 million posts on Instagram that featured location hashtags. Researchers looked at the 25 largest cities in the United States, which in my opinion gets rid of many, many picturesque places across America.
Not surprisingly, New York City came in first place. NYC had over 183 million Instagram posts.
In Texas, two cities made the top 10. Number 9 was Austin which was featured in 34 million Instagram posts and Houston came in 10th with 33.9 million.
Austin doesn't really surprise me being on the list, but Houston does. And feel free to disagree with me, but I think there are a ton of places more picturesque or "Instagrammable" than both. Those places just don't get as many people visiting or living there, which I'm sure the locals are okay with that.
