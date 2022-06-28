It’s Fig Time Louisiana – 10 Delicious Ways to Enjoy The Bounty

If you have a fig tree or know someone in Louisiana who has a fig tree then they are asking the question, what am I going to do with all of these figs. The fig tree you see pictured is one of two that I have at my house. The big one is what I would call a regular fig tree. This other one that you see below is a fig tree designed to flourish in Louisiana.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

I know it doesn’t look like much now but it just recently got replanted. I think I had it in a bad spot but now we’ve got it planted in a spot in the yard where it will get ample sunshine and if it ever rains again, enough rain to sustain and grow.

I really am excited about the smaller tree because it’s something that was developed at LSU. The fact that the figs are purple certainly would appeal to any fan of the Tigers. Speaking of LSU if you grow figs or grass or vegetables the LSU AgCenter is a great resource for you. They have experts in just about every aspect of Louisiana agriculture on staff.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

But, back to the figs. The photo below was taken in my back yard and you can get an idea of just how loaded with fruit this tree is. I know some of you have even larger trees with even more fruit. And, when it comes to figs, timing is everything.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

You not only have to be mindful of when the fruit is ripe enough to pick. You have to be mindful of what the birds and the squirrels and the other outdoor fig lovers are doing to that fruit before you can bring it inside.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

That being said we just picked our first one-gallon bag of figs over the weekend. We will likely have another gallon bag filled by tomorrow. So, the question begs to be answered what to do with all of those figs? Here’s how we use figs at our house.