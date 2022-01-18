Cajuns Rejoice – Spicy Foods May Help You Live longer

We all know Cajuns are so good looking because the South Louisiana heat helps us sweat the ugly out, but did you know our superior culinary skills apparently may help us live longer?

Spicy Food May Help You Live Longer

In South Louisiana, if our food doesn't have a little kick to it, then it's probably just not ready yet. The only thing we don't like hot is our beer, right?

According to studies conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health, eating spicy foods may help you live a little longer.

It's also a good excuse for another one of those cold beers.

From WGNO -

There is accumulating evidence from mostly experimental research to show the benefit of spices or their active components on human health, said Lu Qi, an associate professor at Harvard School of Public Health

The study reviewed records of 20,224 people who had died, finding that of that group, the people who ate hot and spicy foods six or seven times a week had a 14% lower risk of death for all causes compared to people who ate spicy foods less than once a week.

Those who consumed spicy foods showed a lower risk of cancer, and certain heart and respiratory system diseases.

Does the spicy food just burn away all the bad?

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, it seems the ingredient capsaicin, found in chili peppers, is the common beneficial thread.

One benefit of capsaicin is that it's a fat burner. Capsaicin is also believed to fight infection and stimulate the kidneys, lungs and heart by folk medicine practitioners.

Eating Spicy Foods Makes You Eat Slower

Another added benefit to spicy food? Eating spicy foods slows food intake, causing you to eat less, and therefore resulting in you eating fewer calories.

Well, in theory anyway. Be sure to challenge this theory next time you sit down to eat crawfish.

There's more to read on this spicy food study over at WGNO.com.