Lafayette, Louisiana is the epicenter of great food. From Cajun to unique, fried to grilled, boiled to raw, Lafayette offers some of the best eating in the world. Lafayette may not be the largest city in America in terms of population but when it comes to food choices, the progressive southwestern Louisiana city delivers just as much as any big city in the U.S. Events such as Festival International, weekend cookoffs, Eat Lafayette and more, spotlight the vast diversity in the area's most delicious food offerings.

In an early 2022 social media survey, Facebook users were asked to name their favorite Lafayette restaurant based on three areas...atmosphere, service and quality. Many respondents said it was an impossible chore as Lafayette has too many awesome places to eat. However, even though it was a close race when the votes were tallied there were clear winners.

Here are the Top 5 Restaurants in Lafayette Based on Atmosphere, Service and Quality

#5 Marcello's

Marcello's is one of Lafayette's top spots for traditional Italian cuisine. They use only the freshest ingredients in every dish. You'll taste the authentic Sicilian flavors in every bite. And the wine selection is second to none. For a touch of northern Italy in the Cajun Heartland, Marcello's will not disappoint. Marcello's is located at 340 Kaliste Saloom, Suite C, Lafayette, LA 70508. For reservations call (337) 235-1002.

#4 Rachael's

Rachael's Cafe is fast becoming one of Acadiana's favorite Cajun food experiences. Family-owned since 2012, Rachael's Cafe delivers big on the Cajun and Creole flavors of the south. The restaurant has doubled in size since 2017 to better serve its growing fan base. For a south Louisiana cultural food experience, Rachael's Cafe is a must-try. Located at 104 Republic Ave., Lafayette, LA 70508. Call (337) 504-4625.

#3 Zea (Lafayette)

Zea is the brainchild of three world-famous chefs, Gary Darling, Hans Linburg and Greg Reggio. After a meeting in Hawaii, the three ultimately opened the first Zea restaurant in New Orleans. Zea Rotisserie & Bar is now located throughout Louisiana with one location in Mississippi. Favorites include Zea Crawfish Maque Choux, Zea Roasted Corn Grits, Zea Thai Ribs and so much more. Zea Rotisserie and Bar is always delicious and always satisfying. Zea is located at 235 Doucet Rd. (next to Red's), Lafayette, LA 70503. For reservations call (337) 406-0013.

#2 Charley G's

Charley G's, a Lafayette favorite since 1985, has the three ingredients this poll is all about... atmosphere, service and quality. A beautiful setting to enhance any meal, service that is second to none in the Acadiana area, and a southern-inspired menu that is consistently updated to reflect Louisiana's seasonal dishes make Charley G's a local favorite. For a special occasion or just a delightful change, Charley G's delivers. Head to the bar for one of the best old-fashioned cocktails in the city. Charley G's is located at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70503. For reservations call (337) 981-0108.

#1 Mazen Grill

And the winner is...Mazen Grill! Many may remember when the building housed Catfish Shack or maybe Woods and Waters, but these days Mazen Grill on Johnston tops our list for atmosphere, service and quality. From the crab cakes to the crab crepes, Fish Aladdin to Fish Natchez, Steak Fenstermaker to Mahtook Ribeye and delicious desserts, Mazen Grill will send your taste buds into overdrive. Mazen Grill is the silent giant...not flashy, no really fancy website. Just a pleasant atmosphere, attentive service and excellent food. Mazen Grill is located at 5818 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. For reservations call (337) 769-4440.