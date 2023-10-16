Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - KADN/KLAF made the official announcement today. Marcelle Fontenot and Jim Hummel will be back on air in Lafayette, Louisiana, on January 2, 2024.

The press release makes official the news that had leaked shortly after the anchor team's departure from KATC at the end of September. KATC's parent company E.W. Scripps Company announced format changes to their news product that required adjustments to newsroom roles. Fontenot and Hummel opted to part ways with the company when the changes were announced in the summer.

Jim Parker, Executive Director of News & Public Affairs for KADN Fox 15 and KLAF-NBC is ready to welcome them to the Allen Media Broadcasting family:

We’re thrilled that Marcelle and Jim will be switching channels to start the new year by joining the highly experienced team of news anchors at NEWS 15. They have a true commitment and dedication to keeping Acadiana informed and we can’t wait to welcome them to their new home.

On January 2, Fontenot and Hummel will anchor News 15 Live at Five which will be simulcast on both KADN and KLAF. The same set up will happen for the 6:00 and 10:00 newscasts, with those shows broadcast on KLAF.

What about the rest of the KADN/KLAF crew?

A news release from the broadcaster's camp notes that the two are joining "the most experienced anchor lineup in the Lafayette television market."

Familiar faces aren't leaving the Allen Media group. Lauren Ailles and Jeff Horchak, who anchored KLFY's Passe Patout until 2019, will man the desk for News 15 at Nine on KADN. Ailles will join long-time KADN/KLAF anchor Taylor Trache during the 4:00 newscast.

What are Marcelle and Jim saying?

Not surprisingly, the pair look forward to the next step on their broadcast journey. Jim posted the announcement on social media shortly after it was released.

So did Marcelle:

The press release also included quotes from each of them.

Marcelle says:

I’m excited about what the future holds for me and Jim as we continue doing what we love in this community.

Jim echoes her remarks:

I’m looking forward to returning to the television news anchor desk alongside my colleague and friend Marcelle.

Rounding out the cacophony of excitement as the announcement is officially made is KADN/KLAF Vice President and General Manager Nanette Lavergne:

We know that Acadiana will really enjoy seeing Marcelle and Jim back together again. I can’t wait for January 2nd.