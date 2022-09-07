Saints QB Jameis Winston Drops the Mic on His Haters During Cam Jordan & Mark Ingram’s ‘Truss Levels’ Podcast

Jameis Winston has one simple message for anyone who is still doubting his ability as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

While the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has chunked the ball for a ton of yards and a ton of touchdowns since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, one of the biggest criticisms against Winston has been the number of interceptions he has thrown during that same amount of time.

Ever since Tampa Bay let him walk in free agency after signing Tom Brady to a two-year deal in 2020, Jameis Winston has used every humbling experience as motivation to put in the work needed to return to a high level that he knew he could still play at given his natural talent and abilities.

Even with his alarming interception stats, many were shocked that no one picked up Winston in free agency; if only based on raw talent and potential upside, the then-26-year-old was certainly a better option than what some teams had under center.

Unfortunately for Winston, none of the 32 NFL teams saw him fit to be their starter, and from the national sports media to his former Tampa Bay head coach, it always came down to the turnovers.

Even with Jameis sitting behind Drew Brees after being scooped up as a backup in New Orleans under the tutelage of head coach Sean Payton, question marks continued to surround Winston's potential. The number of interceptions that he threw during his last active season as a starting quarterback continued to haunt the former Heisman winner.

Once Drew Brees stepped away, Winston would finally get his chance to battle for the starting quarterback position in New Orleans. By the start of the 2021 season, Winston beat out Taysom Hill during training camp and, once again, earned his shot to play as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Jameis started the season strong, leading the Saints to a 5-1 record while putting up promising numbers before suffering a season-ending injury.

It was heartbreaking, to say the least, being that Winston was counting on that season to be the proof needed to get back into the top quarterback conversations and earn a real contract with compensation that matched his level of talent.

Once again, Jameis put in the work to rehab his torn ACL and bounced back ahead of schedule to prepare for a comeback in the 2022 NFL season; and during an appearance on the season premiere of Cam Jordan & Mark Ingram's "Truss Levelz" podcast Jameis had a mic-drop message for anyone who still questions his talent as a starting NFL quarterback.

In the preview for the upcoming episode, Jordan and Ingram were shocked over Winston's Madden rating of 76 going into this upcoming season.

Winston had the perfect response to his detractors and he did it with an air of confidence that will excite Saints fans.

"I don't care how they doing me, as long as I'm doing me" tells me that Winston doesn't even hear any of the noise when it comes to what is being said about him.

If there was anything better than Winston's confidence, it was Mark Ingram's reaction to Jameis' clap back.

As New Orleans prepares for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season with Jameis Winston under center, this is exactly the type of confidence that Saints fans want to see out of their starting quarterback.

I'm excited to see what Winston does with the opportunity as well as the new weapons that he has in our Saints offense.

I don't know about you, but I'm also excited to watch this podcast episode between three of the most contagious New Orleans Saints personalities.

Bring on BOTH seasons.