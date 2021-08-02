Over 60 Jeeps from Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana met down near Holly Beach over the weekend to enjoy a weekend of beach fun and have a photo taken. Members from various clubs organized the event to meet down at the beach to hang out and try for this epic picture.

As they set the Jeeps up across the sand, it was then decided to make the iconic grill and headlight out of the drivers below the giant display of Jeeps. YouTuber Wiley West grabbed this amazing video while everyone was trying to get organized. The planning has taken quite some time to get it all organized with schedules, but it looks like the photoshoot was a complete success for everyone involved. Plus, it made for some really neat pictures.