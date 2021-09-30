Jeff Davis Woman Killed in Fire

Get our free mobile app

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a Lake Arthur woman.

Firefighters got the call around 4 p. m. Wednesday from the home on Calcasieu Avenue.

When firefighters got inside the house, they found the woman’s body in the kitchen. Investigators say the woman was 92-years-old. Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

Investigators say the fire started in the home’s bedroom. Fire marshal’s deputies say they have found evidence of improper wiring inside the house. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

