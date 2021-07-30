Jennings Man Accused of Driving Drunk, Killing Teen

Jennings police say they've arrested a man who drove drunk, crashed, and killing a 13-year-old in another car.

Police Chief Danny Semmes says the two-vehicle crash happened early Thursday morning near the intersection of LA 26 and West Academy Street.

According to Semmes, Nathan Porter crashed his SUV into small sedan carrying three people. All three people in that car were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. One of the passengers in the sedan, a 13-year-old boy, later died in the hospital from his injuries. Police have not identified the child. The conditions of the other two victims are unknown.

Semmes says Porter failed a field sobriety test and later blew a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

Porter is facing one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. He remains in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail with no bond. If convicted, Porter could face up to 35 years in prison.

Facts About Impaired Driving

7 Tips to Keep From Being Distracted While Driving

Things We Need To Improve Upon While Driving