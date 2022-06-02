Jennings Native Travis Etienne Looks Fully Healthy, Plans to Mimic Same Role as Other Star Player [Video]

Running back Travis Etienne has always made football look easy.

While a star at Jennings high, Etienne finished his high school career with 8,864 total yards and 115 touchdowns.

At Clemson, he won a National Championship, was a two-time ACC Player of the Year, and two-time consensus All-American.

After being selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, many hoped to see Etienne shine at the highest level of football.

Unfortunately, he suffered a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, ending his rookie campaign before it could begin.

Now fully healthy, Etienne looks impressive at Jaguars OTAs.

The 16 to 1 reference is Etienne catching passes from his college quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

With his pass-catching ability, Etienne wants to emulate San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel in the Jaguars offense.

With a new offensive-minded head coach in Doug Pederson, look for Etienne to big a major contributor in 2022 on the actual gridiron, as well as the fantasy gridiron.

It's great to see Etienne healthy.

