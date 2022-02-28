News today of the NFL's regular-season games slated for London weren't a surprise for New Orleans Saints fans.

For months, rumors swirled the Saints would likely be one of the four NFC teams to lose a true home game in exchange for hosting an opponent in another country.

The only real question was, who would the opponent be?

That remains to be seen.

New Orleans is scheduled to host the Panthers, Falcons, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Vikings, Bengals, Ravens, and Raiders in 2022.

The London opponent will be an AFC team, leaving the choices of the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Who might it be?

Saints insider Nick Underhill is guessing the AFC Champions.

With former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and 9 other players on the Cincinnati roster with ties to Louisiana, it is one of the more anticipated home games of next season, but it may end up happening 4,625 miles away from the Caesars Superdome.

Whoever the opponent is, they'll face a Saints team that is 2-0 in London, having defeated the San Diego Chargers in 2008, and the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

Both of those games were played a Wembley Stadium. Next season's game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

