Clemson sophomore Bryan Bresee's 15-year-old sister sadly lost her battle with cancer last week. Following the Clemson vs Louisiana Tech game this past Saturday, a box of letters was given to Clemson's Head Dabo Coach Sweeney. In that box were handwritten letters of condolence for Bryan and the Bresee family from every player on the Louisiana Tech football team.

Louisiana Tech v Clemson (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) loading...

This past Saturday, Louisiana Tech traveled to Clemson to play a game they would eventually lose 48 to 20, but what the La Tech players did once the game ended would really make the score insignificant.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and his family suffered a terrible loss last week. Bresee's 15-year-old sister, Ella Bresee, tragically lost her battle with brain cancer.

Understandably, Bryan Bresee did not play this past Saturday, but the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs had something for him and his family anyway.

Every player on the Louisiana Tech football team handwrote touching letters of condolence for Bryan and the Bresee family.

Once the game was over, Louisiana Tech Head Coach Sonny Cumbie handed Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney the box of letters in what is one of the most touching displays of sportsmanship you're likely to see in quite some time.

Oh, and La Tech's Coach Cumbie even wore an "E11a Strong" Clemson T-shirt during pre-game.

From myarklamiss.com -

"After the game that Tigers head coach Dabo Sweeney brought a box of letters to his press conference. Inside were letters from each member of the Bulldogs football team addressing Clemson defensive tackle, Bryan Bresee, who missed Saturday’s game following the death of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, due to brain cancer."

To Coach Cumbie and the Louisiana Tech football team...thank you. This is exactly what we need a whole lot more of in this world.

Read more at myarklamiss.com.