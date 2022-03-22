35-year-old Aerieal Jones has been arrested after she allegedly told her juvenile son to run over someone with a vehicle.

The incident happened on March 12th around 12:00 p.m. when Jennings Police responded to the 400 block of South Main Street to find the injured victim.

South Main Street in Jennings, Google street view South Main Street in Jennings, Google street view loading...

Investigators say they were able to eventually locate the vehicle and find the boy and Jones who allegedly used the vehicle to run over the vehicle. Officers say Jones was the passenger who directed her son to intentionally run over the victim.

The juvenile was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Hit & Run. He was transported to a detention facility out of state and was later released to a guardian.

Jones was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Hit and Run Driving and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jones was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

