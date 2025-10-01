LOUISIANA (KPEL) — South Louisiana found itself in the limelight after the infamous prison break in Orleans Parish a few months back. If you thought people had forgotten about it by now, everyone just got a humorous reminder on the game show, 'Jeopardy!'.

You would expect national media outlets to cover a massive news story following the escape of 10 inmates from a New Orleans prison, but being referenced on an iconic game show?

That was certainly not on our 2025 bingo cards, maybe an SNL skit, but who would have thought that knowing which Louisiana parish the prison break occurred in would be a key to winning $1,000?

According to FOX 8, Contestants were faced with the 'Prisons' category on an episode last week, and the final clue was one everyone in the state of Louisiana would be able to answer in a heartbeat.

The clue read, "The message 'To easy lol' was an extra touch by the inmates who escaped this 1-word parish’s justice center in 2025".

Unfortunately, the one contestant who buzzed in guessed "What is Plaquemines?" and did their best to pronounce it.

The other two contestants were stumped and sat silent before the host, Ken Jennings, revealed that the answer was Orleans Parish.

Speaking of Orleans Parish, what is the latest update on the inmates who escaped back in May?

So far, nine out of ten have been brought back into custody, but a manhunt is still underway for one.

Derrick Groves is the last escapee left standing. He has been on the run for nearly five months and has continued to evade law enforcement.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can provide information on Groves' whereabouts.