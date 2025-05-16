NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) —Friday, eleven inmates escaped around midnight from an Orleans Parish jail, and now officials believe they had inside help.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that the inmates removed a toilet from a cell wall and breached the wall behind it, which led to a maintenance hall. The inmates then accessed a loading dock and exited the building undetected.

Sheriff Susan Hutson believes that workers or other individuals inside the facility may have helped the inmates, and a full investigation is now underway to determine who else may be involved.

The FBI has joined the search, offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of any missing inmates.

The Missing Inmates At Large And The Charges They Face

Derrick Groves – Double homicide tied to a 2018 Mardi Gras mass shooting. Authorities caution that he may attempt to locate witnesses connected to his trial.

Corey Boyd – Second-degree murder in connection with the 2023 killing of Brandon Fees during an alleged car burglary.

Jermaine Donald – Second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Gary Price – In custody for attempted first-degree murder.

Kendall Myles – Recaptured on Friday. Known for a previous escape and previously charged with a shooting in the Uptown area.

Antoine Massey – Has a long history of escape attempts dating back to 2007 and facing multiple charges including domestic abuse, kidnapping, rape, theft, and parole violation.

Lenton Venburen – Gun possession and violating parole. A murder suspect in a 2021 homicide case.

Leo Tate – Burglary and illegal possession of a firearm.

Robert Moody – Obstruction of justice, battery, and drug trafficking.

Dkenan Dennis – Armed robbery and weapons offenses.

They are believed to be armed and dangerous; law enforcement urges residents to be aware and cautious.

Watch the moment the eleven inmates run out of the loading dock doors.

