Symbol of Hope ‘Jim’ Travels to Kentucky with BBQ Pit, Supplies for Victims of Terrible Tornadoes

Mayfield, Kentucky got the worst of the tornadoes that tarnished parts of the midwest over the weekend, leaving destruction behind for locals to pick up the pieces. Thankfully, there are good people out there who are lending a helping hand - like Jim.

Twitter via @TheOrdonezTimes

Jim traveled down to Mayfield with a BBQ pit and truckload of food and water to help out those in need. As you can see, Jim set up his grilling operation right in the center of Mayfield where destruction surrounds him.

Brandon Clements

Yes, Mayfield was absolutely obliterated by these tornadoes. Drone footage shoes the carnage created by the horrific weather.

Unfortunately, there have been over 50 deaths reported in Kentucky as a result of the weather with more expected to come. There is little light to be found in this terribly dark time, but Jim is providing a much needed spark as the good people of Mayfield look to recover.

See 'Jim' and his BBQ operation via @TheOrdonezTimes below.

Yes, 'Jim' is his name and that is about all we know of the man who traveled to Mayfield with a BBQ pit and a truckload of food and water for anyone who needed nourishment.

"Just trying to feed the people", Jim told the reporter. He was preparing easy to grab-and-go foods, like burgers, for whoever needed a meal. With no real ties to the area other than being born somewhere in the general region, Jim was there in Mayfield to simply help folks from going hungry.

The area Jim set-up shop at looked like it had been hit by some sort of bomb before he arrived.

But Jim, standing there with a smile on his face and food ready to prepare, seemed to make the area of devastation just a bit brighter. Certainly, this man with a heart of gold will be making a world of difference for those most affected by the tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Twitter via @TheOrdonezTimes

After doing a little bit of social media investigation, I discovered that this man is Jim Finch. Finch is simply there to help out. Others on social media were interested in pitching in for Finch and what he was doing to help out victims.

Other than good people looking to make donations, there were so many across social media praising Finch for what he is doing.

Of course, Finch isn't alone in his efforts as one local on Twitter has described the rally of support around the area that has been affected.

In reality, Jim Finch represents any person who has stepped up in dark times and went out of their way to help strangers. Certainly, there are many "Jims" out in Mayfield and the surrounding areas lending a helping hand during this difficult time. So to all of the great volunteers, thank you!