Joe Burrow Makes Startling Admission, Reveals He’s Played through Concussions and Blacked Out In Multiple Games

The NFL has been receiving has been reviewing a lot of backlash regarding its concussion protocol in recent weeks. It all started when Tua Tagovailoa was hit hard in a game against the Bills and was seen stumbling right after. He was taken to the locker for examination but cleared to return to the game. The following week, Tua was carted off the field after suffering a very serious concussion.

This sparked a lot of fans, players, and analysts from around the country to criticize the NFL for allowing Tua to play the following week after showing clear signs of being concussed. The NFL has since changed its protocol. The new protocol states that any player showing any remote signs of concussion will immediately get pulled from the game and will not be allowed to re-enter regardless of clearing a concussion protocol.

This hasn’t stopped current and former players from sharing the stories of playing through injury. The most recent case comes from Louisiana’s pride and joy in Joe Burrow. In an interview with Colin Cowherd, Burrow was asked if ever sustained any head injuries during his career and this is what the Bengal’s quarterback had to say.

Burrow’s point of telling this story is to say that football is a dangerous sport and serious injuries are a part of the sport. He believes that every football player, regardless of the level, understands this and excepts that it is a risk you take when you decide to play football. Burrow has suffered many injuries during his career from his ribs getting bruised in the College football national championship game, to tearing his ACL in his rookie year.

He says all this to state that as long as players can recover to 100%, they will continue returning to the game they love. A lot of fans on Twitter echoed this same thought process.

While I understand injuries are a part of the game, I also understand the toll repeated injuries can have on your body. Do you guys think the NFL isn’t doing enough to make the game safer, or are injuries just inevitable?

