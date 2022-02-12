I was fortunate to be there.

As Joe Burrow prepares for Super Bowl LVI, I started to think back on his final game at LSU's Tiger Stadium.

A couple of friends and I were lucky to be on the sideline for Joe's final game in Tiger Stadium, but I'll be honest with you when I say that none of us saw what was to come.

Not only did Burrow and the Tigers win the National Championship in 2019, but he also won the Heisman Trophy and was the #1 selection in the NFL Draft.

Now this former LSU great is leading his team, the Cincinnatti Bengals, to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Let's take a look back on Burrow's final home game at LSU. It all started with Burrow going through his pregame rituals, then when it came time to take the field, Joe came out with a jersey that had. "Burreaux" on it.

From there he and the Tigers took care of business as they defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tiger Stadium.

As the game concluded, we made our way onto the playing field and we watched as Burrow gave his final interview from "Death Valley" with ESPN.

As the interview with ESPN concluded, Burrow then started to make his way across the field towards the student section to thank them for their continued support.

While walking across the playing field for his final time, Burrow still found time to sign autographs for those fans on the field. Check out his final walk here.

All in all, I've been to many LSU football games as a kid and as an adult, and this is one game that I'll never forget.

Here are a few photos from Burrow's final game at LSU's Tiger Stadium.

Joe Burrow's Finial Game at LSU

For those who can't get enough of Burrow's final day and game at LSU, check out this video compilation of Burrow's final game in Tiger Stadium.