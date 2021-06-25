June 25 is Now Clifton Chenier Day in Louisiana

Louisiana is known for so many wonderful things, and we are blessed to have people come from all over the world to enjoy our food, our festivals, and of course, our amazing and unique music. Not too many states have their very own original music genres, and we are one of them. Cajun, Creole, Swamp Pop, Blues, and Zydeco tunes are all part of the fabric of our lives here in Acadiana.

Zydeco music can be heard just about every weekend in every community across south Louisiana, and the unofficial King of Zydeco is no doubt St Landry Parish's own Clifton Chenier, who died on December 12, 1987. Chenier was the first Zydeco artist to win a Grammy award, which was in in 1983, and he remains one of the most influential musicians of our time.

June 25, 2025 will mark Chenier's 100th birthday, and earlier this week the Louisiana House of Representatives passed a resolution that proclaimed June 25th as Clifton Chenier Day. The day will officially be celebrated on this date until 2025

According to KATC, The Clifton Chenier Centennial Committee originally submitted the resolution (House Resolution 129) to honor the 100th anniversary of the birth of the zydeco trailblazer. They have also been working on activities and events to honor one of the most famous citizens to come out of Leonville, Louisiana.

Herman Fuselier, executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, tells KATC "Countless musicians, from today's zydeco players to Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, have claimed Chenier as a major influence. The music world changed the day Clifton picked up an accordion." You can keep up with other Clifton Chenier celebrations on the Opelousas Travel Facebook page.