Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Experience Coming to Acadiana Mall

The Jurassic world will be taking over the Acadiana Mall starting on October 14th.

Jurassic Empire is making its way to Lafayette with the biggest dinosaur drive-thru experience yet. That's right, its a drive-thru. That means you have a getaway plan in case of a dinosaur attack. Because, you know, we have to be prepared for all scenarios.

This is such a cool event that is fun for the entire family. Pets are welcome to ride along as well.

Ticket prices are per vehicle and vary based on the number of passengers in that vehicle. The dates available for the Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru are:

October 14th, 20th, and 21st

5pm-7pm

7pm-9pm

October 15th, 16th, 22nd, and 23rd

11am-1pm

1pm-3pm

3pm-5pm

5pm-7pm

7pm-9pm

The time slots are 2 hours. If you choose the last slot of the night, make sure you arrive at least 30 minutes before the end of that slot.

The drive-thru lasts anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour depending on how many cars sign up for a time slot.

If you want to make the experience extra special, there are extras you can purchase ahead of time or when you check in. You can purchased t-shirts (only available online), a surprise pack that includes 3 gifts, or a mega prize pack that includes 6 gifts.

This is a great idea for a family outing that fits perfectly into the Halloween season.