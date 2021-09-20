Three children were involved in a crash Sunday night as New Iberia Police say they rode a 4-wheeler onto the road and crashed into a vehicle.

According to a press release from New Iberia Police, the incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night in the 500 block of Texaco Street. The juveniles were ages 7, 8, and 13. One of them is in the hospital in unknown condition. The other two juveniles were not taken to the hospital.

Officers say they do not suspect that the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

The investigation continues.

Nature Trails in Acadiana the Entire Family Can Enjoy

10 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana

*What Makes Acadiana Such a Great Place to Live