(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police officials say two juveniles who were walking along a roadway were struck when two vehicles collided.

According to Trooper Henry Perez with the Louisiana State Police Public Affairs section, a crash happened during traffic congestion on Talbot Avenue in Lafourche Parish.

Two vehicles were traveling northbound on the roadway when one of the vehicles, following behind a Honda, went into the southbound lane of traffic in a no-passing zone. When the driver of the Chevy Impala realized they couldn't get around the traffic, the vehicle tried to return to the northbound lane and lost control.

Officials say that when the Chevy Impala driver lost control, the vehicle struck the back of the Honda. The Chevy then went off the roadway and hit two juveniles who were standing off the roadway. These two juveniles had just been dropped off by a school bus.

According to WDSU, one of the children hurt in the crash was identified as 12-year-old Ja'Coby Garner, whose mother says the child had to have surgery on his femur.

The two pedestrians were both seriously injured and were airlifted to hospitals for treatment. Officials say two people in the Chevrolet were also seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

There were four people in the Honda, and two of those people were juveniles. They all had moderate injuries, and they were taken to an area hospital.

According to Perez, officials are still investigating to determine who was the person driving the Chevy. As is typical in a case involving serious injuries, routine toxicology samples were taken from those in each vehicle. The sample will be sent to a lab for analysis.

The crash happened on Thursday, January 29, right before 4:00 p.m. on Talbot Avenue near Meadows Circle. The investigation into all of the details of the crash, including who was driving the Chevrolet, is ongoing.

