A K9 officer played a vital role in a major drug bust in Gretna, La. and it was rewarded with some bling.

According to the social media post by the Gretna Police Dept., K-9 Police Officer Tonya played a big role in removing 100 pounds of Marijuana and other drugs from the streets.

In addition to that, a $15,000 chain and a $50,000 watch were confiscated during the drug bust, and that is what you see here in the photo.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Because of the K-9's success, it was allowed to wear the chain and watch that were taken from those who were arrested in this case.

Gretna Police estimate that the street value of the drugs was in excess of Half a Million Dollars.

Check out the jewelry this K-9 sported after the bust.

Gretna Police Gretna Police loading...