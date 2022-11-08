ABBEVILLE – ‘Stanley’ Set To Be Put Down on Wednesday

It's a sad reality that we have to face daily, but there is an overabundance of dogs in Acadiana.

Stray or unwanted dogs are dropped off at the Vermilion Parish Animal Shelter on what seems to be a daily basis and, as best they can, volunteers try to place these unwanted dogs in good homes.

But, despite their best efforts, volunteers too frequently end up heartbroken when the time on these animals expires before they are adopted out or fostered.

Stanley is one whose time is short. If the volunteers at Animal Aid for Vermilion can't find him a good home, or at least a foster home, by Wednesday, November 9, 2022, he will be euthanized.

stanley-dog-for-adoption

Unlike a good number of animals who are neglected or who haven't been provided proper care, Stanley is heartworm negative and, as you can see in the video, is a good, calm boy.

stanley-dog-for-adoption

Stanley is an intact 2-year-old and weighs around 35 pounds and though not kid- or cat-tested, he appears to do well around other dogs.

stanley-dog-for-adoption

Animal Aid for Vermilion works closely with Vermilion Parish Animal Control to try to save dogs and cats from euthanization, as the Vermilion Parish shelter is not a "no-kill" shelter, and they don't have much time left with Stanley.

Stanley is such a pretty boy! He isn’t entirely sure about this whole shelter life thing but he’s adjusting (but he’d prefer to get out asap!). Stanley does well with other dogs, described as nervous but excited to be participating. He walks great on a leash if you’re looking for someone to go out and about with! Apply to foster or adopt Stanley today!

Stanley is an adult mixed Australian Cattle Dog. In the video below, you can see how he seems to be "working" near the handler's leg.

Stanley is just one of the pets that Animal Aid for Vermilion is trying to save - all they need is your help.

If you'd like to foster or adopt or if you'd like to make a donation to help the organization continue its mission, contact Animal Aid for Vermilion by clicking here.

Time for Stanley is running out.