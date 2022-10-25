What a sad story.

KCTV reports that a delivery person for Amazon was found dead in a yard just outside Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

According to the report, when deputies arrived to investigate why an Amazon was parked in front of the house for a lengthy period of time, they found the delivery person dead in the yard.

The Sheriff says that he was notified upon arrival that there were two dogs in the area and that they had returned to a nearby house.

The television station in Missouri reports that the cause of death could not immediately be determined because of the injuries sustained by the delivery person, but one of the aggressive dogs was seen with blood on it.

The name of the Amazon worker wasn't released as authorities were still trying to notify his family of the unfortunate incident.

Our thoughts are with the worker and his family during this very difficult time.

The incident remains under investigation.