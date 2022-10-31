Arnaudville Man Attempts to Shoot Neighbor’s Dog, Hits Neighbor Instead

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Arnaudville man is behind bars after attempting to shoot his neighbor's dog, but accidentally hitting his neighbor instead.

Joshua Boudreaux, 42, of Arnaudville shot at his neighbor's dog on Sunday evening. However, the round ricocheted off the concrete near the dog and hit the neighbor in the leg.

When police arrived at the scene, Boudreaux confessed to the act and admitted he was the one who called the St. Landry Sheriff's Office. He also informed deputies that the entire incident was recorded on his home security system.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies reviewed that video, which confirmed that the neighbor's dog was on Boudreaux's property, and Boudreaux maintained that law enforcement and animal control had been at his home before, even picking up the dog once because of its aggressiveness.

Boudreaux told deputies he has a child with disabilities who loves dogs and feared for her safety.

The neighbor was standing in his own backyard at the time of the shooting, telling deputies he heard the gunshot and then noticed he was injured. When the neighbor told deputies that while Boudreaux had no right to shoot his dog, he would "drop the charges if Boudreaux would write a check to him for $100,000 dollars," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

However, "when deputies advised the victim that no check was going to be given to him, the victim stated he was not dropping charges."

Boudreaux was arrested for misdemeanor negligent injury and felony illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentality. Bond was set at $4,500.

