Kevin Gates Brings Out Viral Mardi Gras Sensation Steven Barbosa at Lafayette CAJUNDOME Concert

The viral stars aligned at the Lafayette CAJUNDOME this weekend as Kevin Gates surprised fans by bringing out viral sensation, Steven Barbosa.

Barbosa has been viewed tens of millions of times since videographer John Weatherall posted a clip of him enjoying himself at a Lafayette Mardi Gras parade.

There was nothing special about the video, but the internet described Barbosa as "a vibe" as he rapped along to Kevin Gates' 2013 club banger, "Thinking With My D***."

Not only did Barbosa go viral, but Gates and his team caught wind of the Lafayette-born TikTok sensation as they saw numbers on the 2013 track explode out of nowhere. Before they knew it, the song was #1 on the TikTok charts and streams and sales were on the rise due to new fans discovering the song in the popular clip.

When Gates touched down in Lafayette, his team reached out to Barbosa with an invite to the concert to show their gratitude, but he had no idea what would happen next. Not only did Gates and his team invite Barbosa out to the show, but they made him a part of the show when Gates performed "Thinking With My D***."

The crowd erupted when they saw Barbosa step out onto the stage in his full signature look.

The viral TikTok star was rocking his entire Mardi Gras look down to the blue shirt, the sunglasses, and the American flag tumbler.

After vibing on stage with Gates, Barbosa was embraced by the "Big Lyfe" rapper as the crowd applauded.

I asked Barbosa what Gates said at that moment and he told me that it was "a genuine exchange" with "positive energy" that he'll never forget.

He just thanked me and said how great all of this is and to "Live it up. It's your night"

I told him I've been a fan for a really long time and really love his music.

Videos and photos from excited fans who were in the crowd quickly surfaced on social media.

Even The Shade Room caught wind of Barbosa's connection with Gates.

So, does this mean that we've reached peak TikTok Barbosa? Not so fast. This moment is already going viral with the millions who have already viewed his video and he has appearances lined up through the next few months including an appearance at the Indy 500.

If you're surprised that this viral clip is still rolling, so is Barbosa. But he's enjoying the ride and the friendships and connections that he's making along the way.

I'll continue to have a great time and meet great people as long as God gives me the opportunity.

When it comes to Barbosa meeting people in the wake of his TikTok fame, something tells me Gates will be pretty hard to beat.