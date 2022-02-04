Baton Rouge Kid&#8217;s Bottle-Popping 8th Birthday Party Goes Viral—Draws Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Baton Rouge Kid’s Bottle-Popping 8th Birthday Party Goes Viral—Draws Mixed Reactions on Social Media

TikTok @creole_barbienae

An 8-year-old birthday party complete with a party bus, bottle popping, and a stripper pole is drawing major attention on social media.

The video, originally posted on TikTok by a woman claiming to be the little boy's mother, showed clips of the celebration as "Bron" entered his eighth year of life on earth in a totally turnt-up fashion.

Bron's parents surprised him with a party bus to tote him and his friends around, courtesy of Steel Curtain Transport in Baton Rouge. The kids were provided alcohol-free daiquiris for the ride and even their own non-alcoholic bottles of sparkling Welch's for the full VIP experience.

There was a sweet custom-designed cake and plenty of dancing, as the boys jigged and partied their 8-year-old hearts out.

At one point, you can see the birthday boy flashing cash and drinking straight from the bottle.

TikTok @creole_barbienae
loading...
TikTok @creole_barbienae
loading...

Even his little baby sister got in on the fun.

TikTok @creole_barbienae
loading...

Eventually, the boys would party so hard, they would "pass out" on the party bus.

While the party was surely exciting and fun, there were definitely mixed reactions on social media.

At the end of the day, the boy's parents are the ones responsible for his upbringing, and as long as they saw the 8-year-old's party to be acceptable, that's all that really matters.

Happy Birthday to Bron! Congratulations on going viral for your birthday!

