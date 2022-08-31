Nothing Bundt Cakes in Lafayette Giving Away 250 Bundlets on Thu, Sept 1

One of our favorite places to enjoy a delicious bundt cake is set to celebrate its 25th birthday tomorrow. We're, of course, talking about Nothing Bundt Cakes.

And to celebrate, every one of their locations across America will be giving away free goodies on Thursday, September 1.

So that means when Lafayette's only location opens (1700 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Bldg 1, Suite 101) they'll be hooking up the first 250 guests of the day with a free confetti bundlet.

That's it, just show up and get your free goodie!

Nothing Bundt Cakes is also holding an online contest where someone will score a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company.

If you don't win that grand prize, maybe you'll score one of the 25 runner-up prizes, which will be a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

To enter the contest, simply submit a photo from your favorite birthday memory, describing what you enjoyed about and share what winning the party would mean to you.

Enter that contest at NothingBundtCakes.com/25th-birthday.