LSU’s ‘Take a Shot to Win’ Offers Prizes for Students, Staff

LSU students and employees are now eligible for prizes this summer just for getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The University's "Take a Shot to Win" program offers weekly incentives and fantastic grand prizes as a motivation, and the next grand prize drawing is July 26.

According to the university website "Each week, current and incoming LSU students and employees who have been vaccinated can be randomly selected to win prizes! If you have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are eligible for weekly prize drawings. To enter, you must get vaccinated and complete the vaccination reporting survey. Winners will be contacted via email on Wednesday of each week."

Current students and employees can fill out the vaccination reporting survey here, and incoming freshmen can fill out the reporting survey here. Anyone who qualifies and has been vaccinated can win. At least one student and one employee will win each week, and the next grand prize drawing will be on Monday, July 26.

This week's prizes for students include Apple AirPods Pro, and a $250 gift card for Barnes & Noble, and for employees Apple AirPods, and a $100 gift card for Barnes & Noble. The grand prize for July 26 for students is a MacBook Air, Apple Watch, iPad, and a $250 gift card for books and school supplies. For employees the grand prize this week is an iPad, LSU Tailgate tent and chairs, and a $100 Barnes & Noble gift card.

Another grand prize drawing will be held on August 23. For more information on getting vaccinated and the "Take a Shot to Win" program at LSU, check out their official website rules.