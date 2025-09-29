Lafayette Restaurants Where Families Can Save Money Dining Out

Lafayette Restaurants Where Families Can Save Money Dining Out

LAFAYETTE (KPEL) — Louisiana families are feeling the strain of inflation more than ever.

Grocery costs and restaurant prices have certainly increased, so having a handy list of restaurants where your kids get a discounted or, in some cases, completely free meal will ease some of the stress being felt by families in South Louisiana.

Thankfully, the number of local restaurants that offer free meals for children has continued to grow, with offers available almost every day of the week.

Both Lafayette Mom and The Advocate have highlighted restaurants in or around Lafayette that guarantee to make eating out with the whole family more affordable. Below is a combined list of the most recent restaurants that offer either a discounted or free kids' meal.

Some restaurants limit the number of free kids' meals that can be ordered per adult meal, so be sure to keep this in mind and always call ahead to confirm the restaurant's rules regarding their free meal offers.

Hopefully, this list can make dining out with the little ones a little more stress-free than before.

Offers can change, limits may apply (e.g., number of kids per adult, dine-in only). Call ahead to confirm.

DayRestaurantOfferTime / Notes
Monday
MondayBurgersmith (Lafayette & Broussard)One free kids’ meal (12 & under) with adult entrée4–9 PM
MondayOutback SteakhouseFree Joey Meal with adult entrée (promo code online)Ends 9/1; check online
MondayMr. Gatti’s Pizza (New Iberia)Kids 3–10 get 50% off kids’ mealsAll day
MondayChick-fil-A (Louisiana Ave)Two kids eat free with adult meal (dine-in)5–7 PM
MondayIHOPOne free kids’ meal (12 & under) with adult entrée3–9 PM
MondayAsian Palace Buffet & GrillKids under 5 eat free; ages 5–13 $6.99All day
MondayBushido Sushi & Korean BBQ (Lafayette)Kids under 5 eat free; ages 5–12 discountedAll day
MondaySushi MasaKids under 3 eat free w/ adult AYCEAll day
Tuesday
TuesdaySicily’s Pizza (Broussard)Two kids (12 & under) per adult eat free w/ kids’ drinkAll day
TuesdayMr. Gatti’s Pizza (New Iberia)Family Night: 2 adults + 2 kids for $33 (+ $5 game card)All day
TuesdayPizzaville USA (Carencro)Free kids’ meal with adult purchase5–9 PM
TuesdayWalk-On’sOne free kids’ meal (12 & under) with adult entréeAll day
TuesdayLa MadeleineOne free kids’ meal with adult entrée (dine-in)All day
TuesdaySoLouKids (12 & under) eat free from Kids’ Menu w/ adult entréeAll day
TuesdayIHOPKids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée3–9 PM
TuesdayAsian Palace / Bushido / Sushi MasaSame daily deals as MondaySee details
Wednesday
WednesdayRotolo’s (Carencro & Youngsville)$7.99 custom calzones (family deal)All day
WednesdayBuffalo Wild WingsKids’ meals half-off w/ adult entréeAlso Sunday
WednesdayIHOPKids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée3–9 PM
WednesdayAsian Palace / Bushido / Sushi MasaSame daily deals as MondaySee details
Thursday
ThursdayPiccadillyTwo kids’ meals for $1.99 w/ one adult mealAll day
ThursdayAcadiana Bar & GrillKids’ meals $1.99 w/ adult purchase4 PM–close
ThursdayIHOPKids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée3–9 PM
ThursdayAsian Palace / Bushido / Sushi MasaSame daily deals as MondaySee details
Friday
FridayChicken Salad ChickOne free kids’ meal per adult entréeAll day
FridayPizza ArtistaTwo kids (10 & under) get free 1-topping pizzas per adult entréeFri & Sat
FridayIHOPKids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée3–9 PM
FridayAsian Palace / Bushido / Sushi MasaSame daily deals as MondaySee details
Saturday
SaturdayPizza ArtistaTwo free kids’ pizzas (10 & under) per adult entréeFri & Sat
SaturdayIHOPKids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée3–9 PM
SaturdayAsian Palace / Bushido / Sushi MasaSame daily deals as MondaySee details
Sunday
SundayBuffalo Wild WingsHalf-off kids’ meals with adult entréeAlso Wednesday
SundayDickey’s Barbecue PitFree kids’ meal with $12 adult purchaseAll day
SundayFirehouse SubsTwo kids’ meals for $0.99 with adult purchaseAll day
SundayTwin PeaksFree kids’ meal with adult entréeSat & Sun
SundayIHOPKids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée3–9 PM
SundayAsian Palace / Bushido / Sushi MasaSame daily deals as MondaySee details

