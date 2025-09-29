Lafayette Restaurants Where Families Can Save Money Dining Out
LAFAYETTE (KPEL) — Louisiana families are feeling the strain of inflation more than ever.
Grocery costs and restaurant prices have certainly increased, so having a handy list of restaurants where your kids get a discounted or, in some cases, completely free meal will ease some of the stress being felt by families in South Louisiana.
Thankfully, the number of local restaurants that offer free meals for children has continued to grow, with offers available almost every day of the week.
Both Lafayette Mom and The Advocate have highlighted restaurants in or around Lafayette that guarantee to make eating out with the whole family more affordable. Below is a combined list of the most recent restaurants that offer either a discounted or free kids' meal.
Some restaurants limit the number of free kids' meals that can be ordered per adult meal, so be sure to keep this in mind and always call ahead to confirm the restaurant's rules regarding their free meal offers.
Hopefully, this list can make dining out with the little ones a little more stress-free than before.
Where Kids Can Eat Free in Lafayette Every Day of the Week
Offers can change, limits may apply (e.g., number of kids per adult, dine-in only). Call ahead to confirm.
|Day
|Restaurant
|Offer
|Time / Notes
|Monday
|Monday
|Burgersmith (Lafayette & Broussard)
|One free kids’ meal (12 & under) with adult entrée
|4–9 PM
|Monday
|Outback Steakhouse
|Free Joey Meal with adult entrée (promo code online)
|Ends 9/1; check online
|Monday
|Mr. Gatti’s Pizza (New Iberia)
|Kids 3–10 get 50% off kids’ meals
|All day
|Monday
|Chick-fil-A (Louisiana Ave)
|Two kids eat free with adult meal (dine-in)
|5–7 PM
|Monday
|IHOP
|One free kids’ meal (12 & under) with adult entrée
|3–9 PM
|Monday
|Asian Palace Buffet & Grill
|Kids under 5 eat free; ages 5–13 $6.99
|All day
|Monday
|Bushido Sushi & Korean BBQ (Lafayette)
|Kids under 5 eat free; ages 5–12 discounted
|All day
|Monday
|Sushi Masa
|Kids under 3 eat free w/ adult AYCE
|All day
|Tuesday
|Tuesday
|Sicily’s Pizza (Broussard)
|Two kids (12 & under) per adult eat free w/ kids’ drink
|All day
|Tuesday
|Mr. Gatti’s Pizza (New Iberia)
|Family Night: 2 adults + 2 kids for $33 (+ $5 game card)
|All day
|Tuesday
|Pizzaville USA (Carencro)
|Free kids’ meal with adult purchase
|5–9 PM
|Tuesday
|Walk-On’s
|One free kids’ meal (12 & under) with adult entrée
|All day
|Tuesday
|La Madeleine
|One free kids’ meal with adult entrée (dine-in)
|All day
|Tuesday
|SoLou
|Kids (12 & under) eat free from Kids’ Menu w/ adult entrée
|All day
|Tuesday
|IHOP
|Kids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée
|3–9 PM
|Tuesday
|Asian Palace / Bushido / Sushi Masa
|Same daily deals as Monday
|See details
|Wednesday
|Wednesday
|Rotolo’s (Carencro & Youngsville)
|$7.99 custom calzones (family deal)
|All day
|Wednesday
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|Kids’ meals half-off w/ adult entrée
|Also Sunday
|Wednesday
|IHOP
|Kids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée
|3–9 PM
|Wednesday
|Asian Palace / Bushido / Sushi Masa
|Same daily deals as Monday
|See details
|Thursday
|Thursday
|Piccadilly
|Two kids’ meals for $1.99 w/ one adult meal
|All day
|Thursday
|Acadiana Bar & Grill
|Kids’ meals $1.99 w/ adult purchase
|4 PM–close
|Thursday
|IHOP
|Kids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée
|3–9 PM
|Thursday
|Asian Palace / Bushido / Sushi Masa
|Same daily deals as Monday
|See details
|Friday
|Friday
|Chicken Salad Chick
|One free kids’ meal per adult entrée
|All day
|Friday
|Pizza Artista
|Two kids (10 & under) get free 1-topping pizzas per adult entrée
|Fri & Sat
|Friday
|IHOP
|Kids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée
|3–9 PM
|Friday
|Asian Palace / Bushido / Sushi Masa
|Same daily deals as Monday
|See details
|Saturday
|Saturday
|Pizza Artista
|Two free kids’ pizzas (10 & under) per adult entrée
|Fri & Sat
|Saturday
|IHOP
|Kids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée
|3–9 PM
|Saturday
|Asian Palace / Bushido / Sushi Masa
|Same daily deals as Monday
|See details
|Sunday
|Sunday
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|Half-off kids’ meals with adult entrée
|Also Wednesday
|Sunday
|Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
|Free kids’ meal with $12 adult purchase
|All day
|Sunday
|Firehouse Subs
|Two kids’ meals for $0.99 with adult purchase
|All day
|Sunday
|Twin Peaks
|Free kids’ meal with adult entrée
|Sat & Sun
|Sunday
|IHOP
|Kids 12 & under eat free with adult entrée
|3–9 PM
|Sunday
|Asian Palace / Bushido / Sushi Masa
|Same daily deals as Monday
|See details
