LAFAYETTE (KPEL) — Louisiana families are feeling the strain of inflation more than ever.

Grocery costs and restaurant prices have certainly increased, so having a handy list of restaurants where your kids get a discounted or, in some cases, completely free meal will ease some of the stress being felt by families in South Louisiana.

Thankfully, the number of local restaurants that offer free meals for children has continued to grow, with offers available almost every day of the week.

Both Lafayette Mom and The Advocate have highlighted restaurants in or around Lafayette that guarantee to make eating out with the whole family more affordable. Below is a combined list of the most recent restaurants that offer either a discounted or free kids' meal.

Some restaurants limit the number of free kids' meals that can be ordered per adult meal, so be sure to keep this in mind and always call ahead to confirm the restaurant's rules regarding their free meal offers.

Hopefully, this list can make dining out with the little ones a little more stress-free than before.

Where Kids Can Eat Free in Lafayette Every Day of the Week

Offers can change, limits may apply (e.g., number of kids per adult, dine-in only). Call ahead to confirm.

