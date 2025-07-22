LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Monday afternoon, the Lafayette Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at King Buffet next to Rouses on Bertrand in Lafayette.

Officials reported that first responders were dispatched just before 2:30 PM to investigate smoke that was coming from the front facade of King Buffet, located at 541 Bertrand Drive. When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the roof of the building and the front facade.

The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a commercial fire Monday afternoon at King Buffet, located at 541 Bertrand Drive.

Four different fire stations sent firefighters with six fire apparatuses and over twenty first responders.

Firefighters utilized an aerial ladder truck to investigate the smoke coming from the rooftop. Within twenty minutes, the fire was completely extinguished.

The other businesses nearby that were closed and evacuated returned to normal operations shortly after first responders handled the fire.

Officials Say Cigarette Sparked Fire in Front Column

On Tuesday, officials confirmed that the cause of the fire was a smoldering cigarette that had not been properly disposed of, a common occurrence.

Oftentimes, customers place cigarettes on the building's decorative columns, which is where the one that caused the fire was traced, along with several other cigarette butts.

While the fire could have been avoided, it has been ruled an accident.

