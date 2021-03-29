Krispy Kreme CEO Awesomely Fires Back at Criticism Over Free Donut Promotion [Video]

Well, they say that no good deed goes unpunished...

When Krispy Kreme announced they would be giving away one free donut everyday to everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine, it was met with much joy. However, it didn't take long before they began to receiving criticism for their efforts possibly encouraging obesity, a prime risk category for coronavirus.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield took the opportunity to respond to the recent criticism and defended his company's intentions.

Tattersfield tells Yahoo Finance that "if folks don't want to visit a donut shop, they don't have to."

Wait...hold on a minute. Is he saying saying that people actually have a choice as to whether or not they eat a free donut everyday for the rest of 2021? Is he saying that taking advantage of the Krispy Kreme free donut COVID vaccine promotion is a personal choice that can, and should be exercised with common sense?

I mean I know it sounds nutty, but for a second I thought he was suggesting that people can take responsibility for their own actions.

Yes, that is exactly what Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield is saying, and I for one love that he is.

Tattersfield tells Yahoo Finance -

"Folks that want to get a vaccine, if they decide to combine a Krispy Kreme pickup [for] a doughnut, they can. That's how we look at it.... generosity. We just focus on actually doing the generosity. That's Krispy Kreme."

You can watch the full interview with Yahoo Finance below.