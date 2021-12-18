Who knew? I honestly had no idea that the Krispy Krunchy Chicken brand that you can find ready to eat in convenience stores country-wide was a concept born right here in Louisiana!

There's no doubt, Louisiana has the fried chicken market wrapped up!

From what I understand, Krispy Krunchy Chicken was born in 1989 at a small Lafayette convenience store over three decades ago and has now grown into a national brand. Louisiana Radio Network reports that the company is now based in Alexandria and boasts over 2,700 locations in 48 states. That's impressive! But the real story is that they just inked a deal with a private equity firm which will allow the Louisiana company to expand even further.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Freshly Made, Perfectly Cajun.

I don't know about you, but it seems like every convenience store you go to in Louisiana offers the tasty treat if they have ready-to-eat food on the menu. In addition to fried chicken, they also offer other Louisiana dishes like red beans and rice, jambalaya, and boudin balls. They even offer breakfast options. I love that other parts of the country are getting the chance to experience true southern comfort food. On top of that, I'm Louisiana proud, so I love to hear about a Louisiana-born and bred company that is kicking butt and taking names on a national stage!

If you'd like to offer Krispy Krunchy Chicken to your customers, find out about a partnership here.

The Top 14 Greatest Crimes Committed Against Southern Cooking

The Top 8 Guaranteed Ways to Irritate Someone from Louisiana